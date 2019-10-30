Banks Are Weighing on European Stocks, But The Auto Sector Is Excited About a Possible Merger

European stocks are steady Wednesday, with big gains in the auto sector after merger discussions were confirmed by Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot, while Deutsche Bank and Santander fell on disappointing results.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index flattened out after closing down 0.15% to 398.37 on Tuesday.

The German DAX declined 0.2% to 12906.09, the French CAC 40 was up 0.1% at 5735.56 and the U.K. FTSE 100 declined 0.2% to 7289.15.

The S&P 500 retreated from a record high on Tuesday after an earnings miss from Alphabet parent Google. Results from Apple and Facebook are due after the close, but ahead of that, the market is waiting on a policy decision from the Federal Reserve, with expectations of a third straight interest-rate cut.

In Germany, data showed jobless claims rose by more than expected in October, up 6,000, after a revised fall of 9,000 in September, the Federal Employment Agency said Wednesday.

Among the big movers in Europe, shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles jumped 7.8% and those of Peugeot surged 6% after the auto makers confirmed they were in discussions over a merger that could create a roughly $46 billion trans-Atlantic auto giant.

“Given that the French government also holds a major stake in Peugeot, of 14% it is hard not to see that this attempt by Fiat might well go the same way as the failed Renault attempt earlier this year,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, told clients in a note.

Elsewhere, the banking sector was underwater. Shares of Deutsche Bank fell nearly 6% after the German lender reported its second consecutive quarterly loss, as it continues to carry out a deep restructuring.

Shares of Credit Suisse AG fell 3% despite the Swiss banking giant saying third-quarter net profit more than doubled, beating expectations. But it also warned of a seasonal slowdown in the final quarter of the year.

Also weaker was Banco Santander, with shares down 2% after the Spanish lender reported a sharp profit fall due to a $1.65 billion charge related to its U.K. business.

