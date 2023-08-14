Banks and tech stocks lift Australian shares; CSL, Cochlear rally on strong earnings

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, helped by the gains in banks and technology stocks, while healthcare stocks CSL and Cochlear rallied after recording higher annual earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.3% to 7,300.7 by 0046 GMT, its biggest intraday gain since Aug. 8. The benchmark ended down 0.9% on Monday.

On the domestic bourse, banks .AXFJ rose 0.4%. The "big four" banks advanced between 0.1% and 1.3%.

National Australia Bank NAB.AXsaid its third-quarter margins declined due to increased home lending competition and higher deposit costs. Its shares, however, inched up 1.3%.

Technology stocks .AXFJ rose 1.2%, tracking an overnight Wall Street rebound in peers.

Heavyweights Xero XRO.AX and ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX gained 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD, on the other hand, extended losses, falling 0.8% as a stronger dollar took the shine off bullion, while investors awaited fresh catalysts to gauge the downside risks after mixed U.S. inflation numbers last week.

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX retreated 0.4% and Northern Star Resources NST.AX slid 0.7%.

Health stocks .AXHJ soared 2.9%, their best intra-day gains in nine months, led by CSL CSL.AX and Cochlear COH.AX.

Biotech giant CSL rose 3.4% as it forecast increased earnings in fiscal 2024 for all its segments on strong demand and cost cutting.

Cochlear's shares rallied 6.4% as it posted a 4% jump in annual net profit attributable to A$300.6 million ($194.94 million).

Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AXreported a 3.3% fall in annual profit, mainly hurt by a decline in wine sales in the United States. Its shares added 0.6%

Lake Resources LKE.AX was the biggest gainer on the ASX 200 index, soaring 30.1%, after the lithium developer reported "successful testing" at its lithium brine project in Kachi, Argentina.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,809.93.

($1 = 1.5420 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.