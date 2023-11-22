News & Insights

US Markets
WEWKQ

Bankrupt WeWork enters financing agreements with certain lenders

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

November 22, 2023 — 11:28 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Updates Nov 21 story to add detail in paragraph 4

Nov 21 (Reuters) - WeWork said on Tuesday it had secured commitments for up to $682.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing from some of its lenders, weeks after the shared office space provider filed for bankruptcy protection.

The SoftBank-backed 9984.T company is seeking to address more than $4 billion in debt and unsustainable future rent costs through a bankruptcy plan.

WeWork, once the most valuable U.S. startup, struggled to achieve profitability as a rise in work-from-home trends following the pandemic soured demand for its shared office spaces.

In a regulatory filing, WeWork disclosed it had entered into a commitment letter on Nov. 15 with parties including Goldman Sachs International Bank, JPMorgan Chase Bank and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 for the financing of a letter-of-credit facility.

The financing could be as much as $682.5 million but it could also be smaller than that depending on other conditions, WeWork said, adding that the parties have agreed to provide the financing individually and not jointly.

The company also said the financing agreement was dependent on fulfilling certain conditions, including the approval of the Bankruptcy Court.

WeWork entered bankruptcy with about $164 million of cash on hand, according to court filings.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEWKQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.