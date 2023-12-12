Bankrupt trucking co. Yellow approved for $1.88 bln real estate sale

By Dietrich Knauth

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bankrupt trucking company Yellow Corp received court approval on Tuesday to sell most of its shipping centers and owned real estate to multiple buyers for $1.88 billion, ending a potential bidder's long-shot effort to keep the company intact.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Goldblatt approved the sale at a court hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, saying that the purchase price was a "tremendous outcome" for the trucking company and its creditors.

The sale, which will parcel out 130 of the company's shipping centers to multiple buyers, generated enough cash to pay off the company's $1.2 billion in pre-bankruptcy debt, including $700 million owed on a U.S. Treasury Department bailout loan approved by former President Donald Trump's administration in 2020.

Yellow is still seeking buyers for its remaining owned and leased real estate, as well as its fleet of trucks.

Reporting by Dietrich Knauth.

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

