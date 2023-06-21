News & Insights

US Markets
SIVBQ

Bankrupt SVB Financial still exploring options for fund management business

Credit: REUTERS/TILMAN BLASSHOFER

June 21, 2023 — 05:31 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background on sale of SVB Securities

June 21 (Reuters) - SVB Financial Group said on Wednesday it is continuing to evaluate strategic alternatives for its fund management business, SVB Capital, and other assets.

The statement comes days after the bankrupt firm said it would sell its investment banking division, SVB Securities, to a group led by the segment's chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIVBQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.