Bankrupt SVB Financial still exploring options for fund management business

Adds background on sale of SVB Securities

June 21 (Reuters) - SVB Financial Group said on Wednesday it is continuing to evaluate strategic alternatives for its fund management business, SVB Capital, and other assets.

The statement comes days after the bankrupt firm said it would sell its investment banking division, SVB Securities, to a group led by the segment's chief executive officer.

