News & Insights

US Markets
RADCQ

Bankrupt Rite Aid sues US Justice Dept to stop opioid lawsuit

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

November 16, 2023 — 03:03 pm EST

Written by Dietrich Knauth for Reuters ->

By Dietrich Knauth

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Rite Aid sued the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday, seeking to stop a lawsuit alleging that the bankrupt pharmacy chain ignored red flags and illegally filled hundreds of thousands of prescriptions for addictive opioid medication.

The DOJ, which sued Rite Aid in March, agreed only to a "brief pause" of its lawsuit after Rite Aid went bankrupt last month, a position that threatens to undermine the company's restructuring efforts, Rite Aid said in a complaint filed on Thursday in New Jersey bankruptcy court.

Rite Aid asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan to rule that the DOJ lawsuit cannot proceed while Rite Aid is bankrupt, which would put the government on equal footing with other opioid plaintiffs whose lawsuits were automatically stopped by the company's bankruptcy filing.

The DOJ has argued that U.S. bankruptcy law does not stop it from exercising its "police powers" through its lawsuit.

Rite Aid would not concede that point, and said a bankruptcy judge should rule on that dispute rather than the judge overseeing the DOJ's lawsuit in Cleveland federal court.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RADCQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.