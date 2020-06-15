US Markets
HTZ

Bankrupt Hertz to sell up to $500 million in new shares

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Hertz Global Holdings Inc will sell up to $500 million in new shares, the car rental firm said on Monday, as it takes advantage of a strong rally in its stock since it filed for bankruptcy last month.

June 15 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N will sell up to $500 million in new shares, the car rental firm said on Monday, as it takes advantage of a strong rally in its stock since it filed for bankruptcy last month.

Hertz said its shares would be eventually "worthless", but the stock sale, part of the $1 billion that the company announced last week, could benefit creditors seeking to recover more of their claims during the bankruptcy process. (https://bit.ly/3fwkQCt)

The company's stock closed at 55 cents on May 26, since then it has risen more than five-fold in value. The shares, which were down 23.3% at $2.17 in premarket trading on Monday, are set for their best month on record.

Investors, many of them amateur traders who use apps including Robinhood, are betting on how high they can push the stock before it collapses.

Record savings, stimulus checks, low interest rates and even lockdown boredom amid the coronavirus outbreak have all been cited by market pundits as possible explanations for the extraordinary rise in the company's share price.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HTZ HRI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular