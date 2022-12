Dec 2 (Reuters) - Teneo, the advisory firm overseeing the liquidation of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), has taken control of some of the company's assets, the Block reported on Friday, citing a presentation.

