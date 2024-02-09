News & Insights

US Markets

Bankrupt Genesis Global settles NY Attorney General's lawsuit

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

February 09, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by Arasu Kannagi Basil for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Crypto lender Genesis Global has settled a lawsuit that the New York Attorney General brought against it last year, eliminating a major legal burden as it wades through its bankruptcy proceedings.

Attorney General Letitia James had sued the company, its parent Digital Currency Group (DCG) and cryptocurrency firm Gemini Trust Co in October for allegedly "defrauding" investors of more than $1 billion.

James had alleged Genesis defrauded investors through an investment program called Gemini Earn, which it ran with its former partner Gemini.

The Earn program allowed Gemini customers to loan their crypto assets to Genesis and earn interest in exchange.

The settlement agreement filed on Thursday, which needs to be approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, disclosed that Genesis has agreed to cease conducting business in the state of New York.

Last week, Genesis also settled a U.S. Securities Exchange Commission lawsuit over the Earn program, agreeing to a $21 million fine that will be paid only if it is able to fully repay customers in its bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((ArasuKannagi.Basil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.