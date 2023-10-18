News & Insights

US Markets

Bankrupt drugstore chain Rite Aid raises going concern doubts

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

October 18, 2023 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Adds background and details in paragraphs 2,3

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. drugstore chain Rite Aid RADCQ.PK raised concerns about its ability to remain in business in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, days after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

The debt-laden company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late on Sunday and said it would close underperforming stores, sell its pharmacy benefit company Elixir and resolve lawsuits over its sale of addictive opioid medications.

Rite Aid said its ability to continue is dependent on successfully emerging from its Chapter 11 cases and generating sufficient liquidty after restructuring its business.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.