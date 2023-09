Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bankrupt drugmaker Mallinckrodt is in talks with major investors about selling some or all of its business units, which could lead to its exit from the opioid business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

