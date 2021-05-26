Banknotes printer De La Rue's annual profit surges

May 26 (Reuters) - De La Rue DLAR.L said on Wednesday its performance in the first two months of the new financial year was meeting its expectations, after annual profit surged 61% as it printed more bank notes and cut costs under its turnaround plan.

The company, which prints billions of banknotes a year, said adjusted operating profit rose to 38.1 million pounds ($53.94 million) for the year ended March, compared with 23.7 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7064 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

