Banknotes printer De La Rue's annual profit surges

De La Rue said on Wednesday its performance in the first two months of the new financial year was meeting its expectations, after annual profit surged 61% as it printed more bank notes and cut costs under its turnaround plan.

The company, which prints billions of banknotes a year, said adjusted operating profit rose to 38.1 million pounds ($53.94 million) for the year ended March, compared with 23.7 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7064 pounds)

