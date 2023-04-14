Banknote printer De La Rue's chairman steps down

Adds more details, background

April 14 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue Plc DLAR.L said on Friday chairman Kevin Loosemore has resigned from his role and will leave office on May 1.

Loosemore's resignation comes weeks after its third-largest shareholder Crystal Amber Fund Limited CRSL.L had called for a general meeting to oust the company's chairman.

The company said it has launched a search for Loosemore's replacement. Crystal Amber has nominated Pepyn Dinandt as a candidate.

Shares in the company was down 3.82% at 39 pence as at 1543 GMT.

Loosemore, who has been with the company for over 3-1/2 years, had earlier survived Crystal Amber's call for his resignation in October, after majority of shareholders in December voted for him to stay on.

