Banknote printer De La Rue's chairman steps down

April 14 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue Plc DLAR.L said on Friday chairman Kevin Loosemore has resigned from his role and will leave office on May 1.

Loosemore's resignation comes after its shareholder Crystal Amber Fund Limited in March had called for a general meeting in an effort to oust the company's chairman.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.