Banknote printer De La Rue profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround bears fruit

Banknote printer De La Rue reported a near seven-fold jump in first-half profit on Wednesday, buoyed by cost cuts under a turnaround plan.

The company, which prints billions of banknotes a year, said adjusted operating profit came in at 15.3 million pounds ($20.44 million) for the six months ended Sept. 28, compared with 2.2 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue fell 15.1% to 174.7 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7486 pounds)

