Banknote printer De La Rue investor calls for ouster of chairman

Credit: REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

March 31, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds details on the requisition notice, details on December's general meeting, adds shareholder's comments

March 31 (Reuters) - Struggling British banknote printer De La Rue Plc'sDLAR.L shareholder Crystal Amber Fund Ltd on Friday called for a general meeting in an effort to oust current chairman Kevin Loosemore, with immediate effect.

Crystal Amber has proposed a resolution to appoint Pepyn Dinandt, chief executive of the climate control and automotive controls systems divisions at Eberspaecher Group, as chairman, according to a statement.

At a general meeting called in December, 94.9% of the votes cast, excluding the votes cast by Crystal Amber, were in favour of Loosemore to continue as a director of the company and chairman of the board.

Crystal Amber currently holds about 9.8% stake in the banknote printing company, making it the third-largest shareholder.

De La Rue said its board is considering the contents and legality of the requisition notice.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.