Banknote printer De La Rue investor calls for ouster of chairman

March 31, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

March 31 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue Plc DLAR.L said on Friday its shareholder Crystal Amber Fund Limited has called for a general meeting in an effort to oust the company's current Chairman Kevin Loosemore, with immediate effect.

The requisition notice proposes a resolution to appoint Pepyn Dinandt as chairman, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.