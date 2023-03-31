Banknote printer De La Rue investor calls for ouster of chairman

March 31 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue Plc DLAR.L said on Friday its shareholder Crystal Amber Fund Limited has called for a general meeting in an effort to oust the company's current Chairman Kevin Loosemore, with immediate effect.

The requisition notice proposes a resolution to appoint Pepyn Dinandt as chairman, the company said in a statement.

