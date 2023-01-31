Banknote printer De La Rue CFO Rob Harding to step down to join PayPoint

January 31, 2023 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Raechel Thankam Job for Reuters ->

Adds details

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Banknote printer De La Rue Plc DLAR.L said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Rob Harding would be stepping down from his post.

Harding will leave the company to join e-commerce service provider PayPoint plc PAYP.L as its new CFO.

Separately, Paypoint said that Harding will join the company this summer, replacing Alan Dale, who last year announced that he would be retiring in 2023 after serving as its finance director since November 2020.

Harding took on his role as the finance chief of De La Rue after it launched a three-year turnaround plan in 2020 to tackle mounting debt arising from coronavirus-related staff absences and supply chain issues.

Harding will continue as De La Rue CFO for up to six months to assist in an orderly transition for his replacement, a search for whom is already underway.

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((RaechelThankam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.