Bankman-Fried's FTX seeking path to buy Robinhood - Bloomberg News

June 27 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto exchange is exploring whether it might be able to acquire Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.O, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

