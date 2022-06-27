US Markets
Bankman-Fried's FTX seeking path to buy Robinhood - Bloomberg News

Manya Saini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 27 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto exchange is exploring whether it might be able to acquire Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.O, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

