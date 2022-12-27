US Markets

Bankman-Fried's criminal case assigned to Judge Lewis Kaplan - court filing

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

December 27, 2022 — 10:32 am EST

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal case stemming from the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange that he founded was assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, according to a Tuesday court filing.

