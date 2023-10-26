Bankman-Fried On The Stand: A Potential Speed Bump On Bitcoin's Bullish Road?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices surged by 19% in the past week, driven by factors including the potential launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs, the listing of BlackRock's IBTC on the DTCC eligibility list, and overall optimism in the crypto sector.

How Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Could Affect Crypto: Sam Bankman-Fried's legal team informed Judge Lewis Kaplan of key aspects of his testimony: he relied on advice from FTX's former legal team in allowing some actions leading to FTX bankruptcy, his understanding of industry practices and his intent to comply with Bahamian authorities.

Find out about the broader operating landscape of crypto companies and exchanges. Meet and engage with other transformative Digital Asset and Crypto business leaders and investors at Benzinga's exclusive event: Future of Digital Assets. Tickets are flying: Get yours!

Bankman-Fried's defense claims his actions were deemed legal based on advice from his attorneys, while the prosecutor alleges they aimed to breach security, potentially leading to fraud.

This contradiction may misinform the crypto community about an exchange operation's legality. This uncertainty could impact investor sentiment in the crypto sector, potentially leading to a short-sell approach and lower Bitcoin prices.

The question arises during the mini crypto summer: Will Sam Bankman's testimony affect the ongoing bull run and the near and long-term optimism in the sector?

Also Read: Sam Bankman-Fried To Counter Former FTX CTO's Testimony In Crypto Fraud Trial

Bankman-Fried's defense mostly blames ex-FTX lawyers for misguiding him on eligible rules, like the use of omnibus wallets. The prosecutor argues the company could not co-mingle customer deposits with business funds.

In the crypto world, this type of action could lead to investor confidence being shaken by how crypto exchanges are managing their funds.

The debate also involves a company-wide policy on the encrypted messaging app Signal. Bankman sees it as routine, while the prosecutor alleges an attempt to delete evidence of fund misappropriation.

When crypto exchanges conceal the usage of funds leaving investors with less assurance of their returns.

Bankman-Fried's decision to transfer assets to Bahamian liquidators is also disputed. The defense claims good faith compliance, while the prosecutor questions his decision.

Crypto exchanges moving customer funds without their knowledge and utilizing it to meet their regulatory commitments impacts the investor belief negatively on legal authorities protecting funds.

Read Next: Bankman-Fried's Day In Court: A Scandal To Rival History's Most Infamous Financial Meltdowns?

Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets conference is scheduled in New York on Nov.14. Attend and learn more about cryptocurrency exchanges and the rules to be followed for protecting investor funds. The gathering is seen as pivotal for the digital assets community. The event will spotlight the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the digital asset realm.

This article was partially edited by artificial intelligence. The image was produced using MidJourney.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.