Bankman-Fried faces new criminal charges, is accused of hiding political donations

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

February 23, 2023 — 09:25 am EST

By Luc Cohen and Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried was hit with new criminal charges on Thursday, in an expanded indictment accusing the founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange of conspiring to make more than 300 illegal political donations.

EXPLOITING CUSTOMER TRUST

Bankman-Fried's new indictment details how he allegedly used stolen FTX customer funds to plug losses at Alameda and fund donations, "exploiting the trust that FTX customers placed in him and his exchange."

The bank had previously told him it was unwilling to process such transactions, prosecutors said.

