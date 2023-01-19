BKT

Bankinter's Q4 net profit rises 58% from same period in 2021

January 19, 2023 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 58% from the same period in 2021 thanks to an increase in lending income.

The country's fourth-biggest bank by market value reported a net profit of 130 million euros ($140.3 million) in the October to December period up from 82 million euros in the same quarter of 2021.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 132 million euros.

($1 = 0.9264 euros)

