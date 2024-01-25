News & Insights

Bankinter's Q4 net profit rises 23% from same period in 2022

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

January 25, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 23% from the same period in 2022 as lending income benefited from higher interest rates.

The country's fifth-biggest bank by market value reported a net profit of 160 million euros in the October to December period, up from 130 million euros in the same quarter of 2022.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 190 million euros.

($1 = 0.9264 euros)

