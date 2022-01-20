BKT

Bankinter's Q4 net profit falls 15% from same period in 2020

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Spain's Bankinter said on Thursday its fourth quarter net profit fell 15% from the same period a year ago due to one-off charges related to its contribution to the local fund that protects bank deposits.

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC said on Thursday its fourth quarter net profit fell 15% from the same period a year ago due to one-off charges related to its contribution to the local fund that protects bank deposits.

The country's fourth-biggest bank by market value reported a net profit of 82.5 million euros ($93.6 million) in the October to December period, more than the 60 million euros expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

($1 = 0.8811 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters