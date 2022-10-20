BKT

Bankinter's Q3 net profit rises on higher lending income

Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 44% from the same period a year ago thanks to a rise in lending income driven by higher interest rates.

The country's fourth-biggest lender by market value reported a net profit of 159 million euros ($155.6 million) in the July to September period compared to 110 million euros in the same quarter of 2021.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 148 million euros.

Banks across Europe are beginning to benefit from higher borrowing costs that are typically a boost for retail lenders despite the economic uncertainty and fears of recession.

In the third quarter, net interest income (NII), earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 27% year-on-year to 400 million euros, above the 361 million euros expected by analysts.

($1 = 1.0221 euros)

