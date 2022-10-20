Bankinter's Q3 net profit rises 44% from same period in 2021

MADRID, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 44% from the same period a year ago thanks to an increase in lending income.

The country's fourth-biggest lender by market value reported a net profit of 159 million euros ($155.6 million) in the July to September period compared to 110 million euros in the same quarter of 2021.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 148 million euros.

($1 = 1.0221 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.