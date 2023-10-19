Bankinter's Q3 net profit jumps 68% on higher lending income

Breaks down earnings in paragraphs 3, 4 and 5

MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 68% from the same period in 2022 as lending income soared.

The country's fifth-largest bank by market value reported a net profit of 267 million euros, beating the 259 million euros analysts expected in a Reuters poll.

Despite economic uncertainty, banks across Europe, especially retail lenders, are benefiting from higher interest rates.

The bank's net interest income -earnings on loans minus deposit costs- in the quarter rose 43% year-on-year to 570 million euros, more than the 556 million euros analysts expected.

Compared to the previous quarter, the lending income increase speed however slowed down to 4% as the production of new mortgages shrank.

