Bankinter's Q3 net profit falls 18% on COVID-19 provisions

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Spain's Bankinter said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell 18% from the same period a year ago as it booked higher loan loss provisions to offset a potential impact on its business from the coronavirus crisis.

MADRID, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell 18% from the same period a year ago as it booked higher loan loss provisions to offset a potential impact on its business from the coronavirus crisis.

The country's fifth-largest bank by market value reported a net profit of 110.9 million euros in the July to September period after setting aside 51 million euros in COVID-19 related provisions. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 106 million euros.

Net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 4.1% year-on-year in the quarter to 314.5 million euros, as it benefited from a state-guaranteed loan programme to the corporate sector. Analysts expected a NII of 307 million euros in the quarter.

($1 = 0.8438 euros)

