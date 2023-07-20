Bankinter's Q2 net profit doubles and beats forecasts

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, July 20 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit doubled from the same period in 2022 as lending income soared.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 222 million euro net profit.

Despite economic uncertainty, banks across Europe, especially commercial lenders, are benefiting from higher interest rates.

The bank's net interest income, earnings on loans minus deposit costs, in the quarter rose 58% year-on-year to 546 million euros, beating the 538 million euros analysts expected.

