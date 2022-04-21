BKT

Bankinter's Q1 net profit rises 4% from same period in 2021

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

Spain's Bankinter said on Thursday its first quarter net profit rose 4% from the same period a year ago thanks to an increase in lending income which was boosted by a strong growth in new mortgages.

The country's fourth-largest bank by market value reported a net profit of 154.3 million euros ($167.4 million) in the January to March period compared to 148.3 million euros a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 125 million euro net profit.

($1 = 0.9216 euros)

