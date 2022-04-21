Bankinter's Q1 net profit rises 4% boosted by loan growth

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, April 21 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC said on Thursday its first quarter net profit rose a higher than expected 4% from the same period a year ago thanks to a thicker loan book, boosted by a strong growth in new mortgages.

The country's fourth-largest bank by market value reported a net profit of 154.3 million euros ($167.4 million) in the January to March period, topping the 145 million euros recorded in the first quarter of 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 125 million euro net profit.

The lender's loan book grew 8% in the quarter compared to the same period a year ago thanks to a strong commercial activity "despite the enormous geopolitical uncertainty," it said.

Banks across Europe are under growing pressure from rising bad debts and record low interest rates, which is driving lenders to look for other areas of growth, such as commissions generated in private banking.

At Bankinter, net interest income (NII), earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 2.6% year-on-year to 320 million euros, in line with forecasts from analysts.

($1 = 0.9216 euros)

