Bankinter's Q1 net profit rises 14% y/y, above expectations

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Spain's Bankinter said on Thursday its first quarter net profit rose 14% from the same period a year ago boosted by an increase in lending to companies and consumers.

MADRID, April 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC said on Thursday its first quarter net profit rose 14% from the same period a year ago boosted by an increase in lending to companies and consumers.

The country's fourth-largest bank by market value reported a net profit of 148.3 million euros ($178.40 million) in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 120 million euro net profit.

Net interest income, its earnings on loans minus deposit costs, or NII, rose 1.3% to 311.8 million euros boosted by cheap funding loans provided by the European Central Bank to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its books. This was however below the 314 million euros forecast by analysts.

Against the previous quarter, NII fell 2.6% due to pressure from rock bottom interest rates.

Banks across Europe are under growing pressure from rising bad debts and record-low interest rates.

($1 = 0.8313 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

