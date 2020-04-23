Bankinter's Q1 net profit falls 10% on coronavirus-related provisions

MADRID, April 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC said on Thursday its first quarter net profit fell 10.1% from the same period a year earlier on higher provisions to prevent a downturn in business caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The bank booked provisions worth 107.3 million euros ($116.18 million) in the first quarter compared to 55.1 million euros in the same period in 2019, it said.

The country's fourth-largest bank by market value reported a net profit of 130.3 million euros in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 117 million euros.

($1 = 0.9235 euros)

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.