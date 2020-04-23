BKT

Bankinter's Q1 net profit falls 10% on coronavirus-related provisions

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Andrea Comas / Reuters

Spain's Bankinter said on Thursday its first quarter net profit fell 10.1% from the same period a year earlier on higher provisions to prevent a downturn in business caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The bank booked provisions worth 107.3 million euros ($116.18 million) in the first quarter compared to 55.1 million euros in the same period in 2019, it said.

The country's fourth-largest bank by market value reported a net profit of 130.3 million euros in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 117 million euros.

($1 = 0.9235 euros)

