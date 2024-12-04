Bankinter’s Capital Requirements Remain Low and Stable

Bankinter (ES:BKT) has released an update.
Bankinter has received confirmation from the European Central Bank that its risk profile remains stable, with capital requirements for 2025 set among the lowest in Spain and Europe. The bank is required to maintain a minimum Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 7.81% and a Total Capital ratio of 11.88%, both of which Bankinter currently exceeds.
