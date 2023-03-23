Bankinter warns of liquidity restrictions arising from higher interest rates

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, March 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MCwarned on Thursday that banks faced a range of negative side effects of higher interest rates in the medium term, such as an increase in the cost of credit and liquidity restrictions.

"We must be aware that, while higher interest rates normally have a clearly positive effect on banks' profit and loss accounts in the short term, in the medium term they raise the cost of liabilities and restrict liquidity, which is already happening," Chairman Pedro Guerrero told shareholders.

He also said that the persistence of inflation and an eventual worsening of the labour market, together with the rise in interest rates, "may lead to a reduction in debtors' ability to pay, which in turn will translate into higher loan provisioning costs".

Bankinter CEO Maria Dolores Dancausa said earlier that the bank had sound liquidity and capital levels to withstand adverse macroeconomic shocks.

The collapse of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank and UBS group's UBSG.S state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse last weekend have increased volatility and hit banking shares.

