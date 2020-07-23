Bankinter swings to second quarter loss of 21.2 mlns on COVID-19 provisions

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC swung to a second quarter loss of 21.2 million euros ($24.6 million) on higher loan loss provisions to offset a potential impact on its business from the coronavirus crisis, it said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit in the quarter of 54 million euros.

Spain's fourth-largest bank by market value set aside extraordinary provisions of 192.5 million euros for the first half of the year to protect its balance sheet and support its customers against the fallout from the COVID-19 disease.

Its net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 6% to 305 million euros against the same quarter a year ago compared to a forecast of 304 million euros, boosted by the integration of businesses such as EVO Banco.

NII also benefited from a state-guaranteed loan programs to the corporate sector.

Against the previous quarter, NII was down 1% as lenders in Europe are struggling to earn money due to ultra low interest rates in the euro zone.

($1 = 0.8631 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro and Ingrid Melander)

