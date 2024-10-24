Bankinter Reports Strong Profit and Growth in 2024

Bankinter (ES:BKT) has released an update.

Bankinter reports a robust financial performance with a 6.8% increase in net profit, reaching 731 million euros by September 2024, fueled by strong commercial activity and business diversification. The bank’s efficiency and risk management remain strong, with an impressive return on equity of 17.1% and a low default rate of 2.2%. Despite a challenging interest rate environment, Bankinter’s strategic focus on off-balance sheet resources and diversified income sources have driven significant growth in account margins and customer resources.

