Is Bankinter (BKNIY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bankinter SA (BKNIY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bankinter SA is one of 863 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bankinter SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNIY's full-year earnings has moved 17.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BKNIY has returned about 29.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 11.3% on average. As we can see, Bankinter SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hamilton Insurance (HG). The stock has returned 11.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Hamilton Insurance's current year EPS has increased 47.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Bankinter SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.4% so far this year, so BKNIY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hamilton Insurance, however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #160. The industry has moved +11.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bankinter SA and Hamilton Insurance as they could maintain their solid performance.

