Is Bankinter (BKNIY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bankinter SA (BKNIY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Bankinter SA is one of 871 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bankinter SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNIY's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BKNIY has returned about 26.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 25% on average. This shows that Bankinter SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Brixmor Property (BRX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.1%.

Over the past three months, Brixmor Property's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bankinter SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #123 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.5% this year, meaning that BKNIY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brixmor Property, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +11.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bankinter SA and Brixmor Property as they could maintain their solid performance.

