Bankinter Announces 2024 Dividend Distribution

Bankinter has announced its decision to distribute the second dividend for the 2024 fiscal year, with a gross amount of 0.295 euros per share. Shareholders can expect the payment to be processed through IBERCLEAR on December 2, 2024.

