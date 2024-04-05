Banking on You Featuring Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

"Having a banking partner who truly understands our mission makes all the difference”

Throughout their 113-year journey, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has remained committed to their vision: “To be the bank that’s exceptional at serving [their] communities, including employees, customers and shareholders.” They extend far beyond traditional banking, thanks to their vital work that is amplified by strategic partnerships with a wide range of organizations and initiatives.

Ashure Ministry is a local organization dedicated to empowering families, nurturing resilience and building stronger more connected communities. They provide crisis assistance to families in Catawba County, including financial aid, food assistance or educational programs. Peoples Bank collaborates with them to promote financial literacy, coaching and support. Together, they have created opportunities that have strengthened the community, one success story at a time. "Having a banking partner who truly understands our mission makes all the difference," shares Kristal Manning, Ashure Ministry Executive Director. "They don’t just provide financial services; they’re invested in our community’s success."



Serving Families in Crisis

When Renee first walked through Ashure’s doors, she felt overwhelmed and unsure of the future. With Peoples Bank’s financial coaching and the ministry’s compassionate support, she began to see a way forward. Small victories, like paying off a utility bill or saving for a much-needed appliance, became steppingstones toward independence. “I could hear her happy dance through the phone,” shared Shasta Canipe, an Ashure Case Manager, reflecting on Renee’s progress. These moments of empowerment are the heartbeat of Ashure’s mission to provide not just short-term relief but sustainable paths to hope and self-sufficiency.

Peoples Bank’s support for Ashure extends beyond traditional banking. Their team actively serves on Ashure Ministry’s board and financial committees, offering guidance as the organization manages resources that ensure the ministry’s long-term sustainability. Additionally, the bank provides modern financial tools and operational expertise, enabling Ashure to streamline processes and focus on what matters most: serving families in crisis. "With Peoples Bank’s support, we can be strategic about growth while staying true to our mission," Kristal Manning explains.



A True Community Partner

The bank’s commitment to the community, in addition to their partnership with Ashure Ministry, includes delivering financial literacy programs to schools, equipping youth with essential money management skills, and collaborating with local leaders to expand access to education and enrichment opportunities. They play a key role in driving economic development by supporting small businesses and fostering workforce development programs. They also address critical needs by supporting housing initiatives, hunger relief efforts, and providing long-term support for projects that foster resilience and growth across the region.

With regards to their customers, Peoples Bank’s relationship-based approach helps their business customers feel seen, supported, and connected to a banking partner that truly understands their goals. Whether they are evaluating new products, adjusting pricing, or introducing new services, the first question they ask themselves is: “How does this serve our customers and/or improve their experience?” Their proactive role in promoting financial wellness, offering resources and tools like online financial literacy courses that empower our customers to make confident, informed decisions, are only some of the ways they provide the exceptional service they strive to deliver every day. Transparency, trust, consistency, accountability, and integrity are the foundation of how they live and operate. Many companies understand these principles; the difference is how they apply them.