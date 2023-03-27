Banking woes tightening credit conditions, but cbanks remain top risk - S&P Global

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Current banking system concerns are causing global credit conditions to tighten, particular so in Europe, rating agency S&P Global said on Monday.

One of S&P's top sovereign analysts made the comments during a roundtable with journalists. He added that central banks raising interest rates by more than expected remained the main risk for sovereign ratings.

He also said France's planned pension reforms that have caused social unrest over the last week looked "sensible" considering the country's demographics and could ulimately be beneficial for its credit rating.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

