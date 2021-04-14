Banking software firm Alkami valued at more than $3 bln in U.S. market debut

April 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Alkami Technology Inc ALKT.O surged 38% in their U.S. stock market debut on Wednesday, giving the U.S. banking software provider a market capitalization of $3.43 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.