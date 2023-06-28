Banking rally pushes Australian shares higher as inflation eases

By Ayushman Ojha

June 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended gains on Wednesday, with financial stocks leading the pack, after data showed that the country's consumer inflation slowed to a 13-month low in May, prompting investors to price-in a lower chance of a rate hike in July.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO finished 1.1% higher at 7,196.50, posting its best day since April 11. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Tuesday.

Australia's monthly consumer price index rose 5.6% in the year to May, marking the smallest increase since April last year, while a measure of core inflation also cooled, indicating that the central bank may not raise rates in July.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that the country's budget surplus will be bigger than projected in the May budget, but high inflation and global challenges will "significantly slow" the economy.

"The market is becoming more comfortable with the idea that the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) will be able to deliver a pause in July and then we're going to need to see the next lot of data," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia.

The retail sales data is "probably the only thing that could really turn the dial one way or the other" before the July meeting, he said.

On the other hand, analysts at ANZ Group and National Australia Bank (NAB) continue to expect quarter-point rate hikes in both July and August.

Australia's retail sales data is due on Thursday, while the RBA's rate meeting will be held on July 4.

Banking stocks .AXFJ led gains on the benchmark, rising 1.4%. The so-called "Big Four" banks rose between 1.1% and 1.9%.

Miners .AXMM finished 0.6% higher, with BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX climbing 0.7% and 1%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.3%, as strong U.S. economic data offset bullion's traditional safe-haven status.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% to finish at 11,649.2 points.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

