Banking on the Biden boom: Siemens Energy has high hopes for U.S. market

FRANKFURT, April 9 (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE wants its slice of the $2.3 trillion U.S. President Joe Biden plans to spend on infrastructure, including power grids and renewables, as the firm targets higher sales in its most important market.

"We see great opportunities for wind energy, onshore but above all in the area of offshore," Tim Oliver Holt, who is in charge of Siemens Energy's U.S. business, told Reuters, also pointing to transmission systems as a growth market.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

