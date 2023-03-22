Energy

Banking crisis will not have a knock-on effect on commodities - Trafigura CFO

March 22, 2023 — 04:39 am EDT

Written by Julia Payne for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - The banking crisis will not have a knock-on effect on commodities, global trading firm Trafigura's chief financial officer Christophe Salmon told the Financial Times Commodities Global Summit on Wednesday.

"On banks' appetite for trading firms, let's not forget trading firms give banks a lot of business opportunities from hedging to trade finance, M&A and so on...," Salmon said.

"We are eligible to many products in banks so they are keen to support us," he added.

