Bankia's Q1 net profit falls 54% on higher provisions

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spain's Bankia on Wednesday said its first quarter net profit fell 54% to 94 million euros ($102 million) from the same period a year ago on higher provisions to offset a potential impact on its business from the coronavirus crisis.

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankia BKIA.MC on Wednesday said its first quarter net profit fell 54% to 94 million euros ($102 million) from the same period a year ago on higher provisions to offset a potential impact on its business from the coronavirus crisis.

Bankia set aside an extraordinary provision of 125 million euros for the quarter to protect its balance sheet and support its customers against the fallout from the COVID-19 disease.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More