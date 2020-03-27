Bankia to revise dividend target due to coronavirus

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, March 27 (Reuters) - Spain's state-controlled Bankia BKIA.MC said on Friday it may not meet its target to return 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) of excess capital to shareholders by the end of this year as it wants to preserve cash to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In February 2018, Bankia set a target to return 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) of excess capital - above 12% of its core Tier 1 ratio - by 2020 in an effort to pay back part of a 22.4 billion-euro rescue package it received in 2012.

Including a 355 million euro ordinary dividend payment approved by shareholders on Friday, the bank has returned so far only 709 million euros of that money to shareholders.

"In this context (of coronavirus), the board decided to waive any extraordinary distribution in the current year, 2020," Bankia Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri told shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting on Friday, which was conducted by video conference.

"Moreover, we believe that in the runup to 2020 our policy should be one of maximum prudence in setting the dividend," Goirigolzarri said.

It said its dividend target clearly needed to be reviewed to give the bank maximum flexibility to meet the financing needs of Spanish households and corporates.

Shares in Bankia were down 6% on the news by 1310 GMT, underperforming a 4% drop in Spain's leading blue-chip index Ibex-35 .IBEX.

Bankia finished last year with a core Tier 1 capital ratio - the strictest measure of solvency - of 13.02%.

Spain's death toll from coronavirus is second only to Italy's in Europe, rising overnight by 769 cases to 4,858, while the total number of people infected climbed to 64,059 from 56,188.

For 2019, Bankia had proposed a dividend of 355 million euros or 0.11576 euros per share, which shareholders approved on Friday.

The government has until 2021 to offload its 61% stake.

The European Central Bank has said that euro zone banks struggling with the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak should be prudent when deciding whether to pay a dividend so as to avoid needing fresh capital later.

($1 = 0.9122 euros)

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Andrei Khalip and Susan Fenton)

