Bankia, Caixabank call December shareholder meetings to approve merger

Spanish lenders Bankia and Caixabank said on Friday that their boards had agreed to call shareholder meetings to approve their agreed merger for Dec. 1 and Dec. 3 respectively.

Last month, Caixabank agreed to buy Bankia for 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in an all-share deal that creates Spain's biggest domestic lender and signals a pick up in mergers among Europe's banks as they battle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

