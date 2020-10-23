Bankia, Caixabank call December shareholder meetings to approve merger

MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spanish lenders Bankia BKIA.MC and Caixabank CABK.MC said on Friday that their boards had agreed to call shareholder meetings to approve their agreed merger for Dec. 1 and Dec. 3 respectively.

Last month, Caixabank agreed to buy Bankia for 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in an all-share deal that creates Spain's biggest domestic lender and signals a pick up in mergers among Europe's banks as they battle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Ingrid Melander)

